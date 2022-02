Physicists bring a once-theoretical effect of quantum matter into observable reality



Source: www.jta.org



Physicists have experimentally observed a quirky behavior of the quantum world: a 'quantum boomerang' effect that occurs when particles in a disordered system are kicked out of their locations. Instead of landing elsewhere as one might expect, they turn around and come back to where they started and stop there. More in www.sciencedaily.com »