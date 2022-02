Added: 28.02.2022 19:38 | 17 views | 0 comments

Researchers have demonstrated bio-integration of organic electrochemical neurons with cells of the Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) to induce lobe closure upon input stimuli. Their results may have implications for the future development of brain-machine interfaces and soft robotics. “Neuromorphic bioinspired electronic devices emulate the operating method of the human brain,” said Linköping University researcher Simone [...]