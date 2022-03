Hidden weaknesses within volcanoes may cause volcano collapse



Added: 28.02.2022 20:18 | 25 views | 0 comments



Source: news.abs-cbn.com



Lava domes form at the top of many volcanoes when viscous lava erupts. When they become unstable, they can collapse and cause a hazard. An international team of researchers has analyzed summit dome instabilities at Merapi Volcano, Indonesia. The researchers hope that by understanding the inner processes, volcano collapses can be better forecasted. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Volcanoes