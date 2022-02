Clues to better batteries emerge from tracking lithium



Added: 28.02.2022 17:56 | 21 views | 0 comments



Source: uk.sports.yahoo.com



A new study tracked lithium metal deposition and removal from a battery anode while it was cycling to find clues as to how failure occurs. The research could help improve the use of pure lithium metal in anodes for electric vehicle batteries, which would reduce battery weights and dramatically extend driving range. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cycling