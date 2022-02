Bark of neem tree may protect against coronavirus variants, study finds



Source: www.vandervalkcare.nl



Extract from the bark of the Neem tree may help treat and reduce the spread of coronavirus, according to a new study. The research shows that components of Neem bark may target a wide range of viral proteins, suggesting its potential as an antiviral agent against emerging variants of coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2).