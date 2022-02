New Study Sheds Light on How Colorado Potato Beetles Rapidly Evolve Resistance to Insecticides



Insecticide resistance and rapid pest evolution threatens food security and the development of sustainable agricultural practices, yet the evolutionary mechanisms that allow pests to rapidly adapt to control tactics is unclear. The Colorado potato beetle (Leptinotarsa decemlineata) has evolved resistance to over 50 different insecticides, making the insect a super-pest that wreaks havoc on potatoes