In humans and other eukaryotes, two principal epigenetic marks are known. A team has discovered a third, novel epigenetic mark -- one formerly known only in bacteria -- in bdelloid rotifers, small freshwater animals. Epigenetic marks are modifications to DNA bases that don't change the underlying genetic code, but 'write' extra information on top of it that can be inherited along with your genome.