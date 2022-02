Endangered, new to science orchid discovered in Ecuador with the help of a commercial nursery



An astounding new species of rare orchid has been discovered in the cloud rainforest of Northern Ecuador. Known from a restricted area in the province of Carchi, the plant is presumed to be a critically endangered species, as its rare populations already experience the ill-effects of climate change and human activity. The discovery was aided by a local commercial nursery, which was already cultivating these orchids. The study is published in the open-access journal PhytoKeys. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Climate change