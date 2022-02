Astronomers Use Distributed Supercomputer to Reconstruct Ancient Dwarf Galaxy



Added: 26.02.2022 17:30 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.hindustantimes.com



Using the 1.5 PetaFLOPS MilkyWay@home distributed supercomputer, astronomers have calculated the original mass and size of a dwarf galaxy that was shredded in a collision with our own Milky Way Galaxy several billions of years ago. A few dozen dwarf galaxies are known to orbit around our Milky Way Galaxy. Over the course of billions [...] More in www.sci-news.com »