Is migraine tied to complications in pregnancy?



Added: 25.02.2022 17:34 | 17 views | 0 comments



Women with migraine may have a higher risk of pregnancy complications like preterm delivery, gestational high blood pressure and preeclampsia, according to a preliminary study. Researchers also found that women with migraine with aura may have a somewhat higher risk of preeclampsia than women with migraine without aura. Auras are sensations that come before the headache, often visual disturbances such as flashing lights. Preeclampsia involves high blood pressure with additional symptoms, such as protein in the urine, during pregnancy, which can threaten the life of the mother and baby. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Pregnancy, Women, Cher Tags: Rita Ora