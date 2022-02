The largest population of a rare, protected orchid found in a military base in Corsica



Added: 25.02.2022 15:02 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.worldatlas.com



The neglected Serapias, a rare orchid, has been found in a Corsican military base in very large numbers: more than 155,000 individuals! No comparable population is known anywhere in the world. A total of 552 plant species were discovered in an area of just 550 hectares, including 19 protected in France. This rich biodiversity confers a patrimonial responsibility on this military base. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: France