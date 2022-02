Gaia Discovers New Fossil Galaxy Hidden in Milky Way’s Halo



Source: blogs.esa.int



Using data from ESA's Gaia spacecraft, astronomers have looked for the remains of ancient dwarf galaxies in the Milky Way's halo, which surrounds the disk of younger stars and central bulge of older stars that comprise the more luminous parts of our Galaxy. Our Milky Way Galaxy began forming around 12 billion years ago.