New understanding of complex catalysis advances catalyst design



Understanding the reaction pathways and kinetics of catalytic reactions at the atomic scale is critical to designing catalysts for more energy-efficient and sustainable chemical production, especially multimaterial catalysts that have ever-changing surface structures. Researchers have now peered into the black box to understand the evolving structures in a multimaterial catalyst at the atomic scale.