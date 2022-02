The impacts from using genetic testing to track down relatives



Added: 24.02.2022 16:26 | 22 views | 0 comments



Source: trotirider.com



Genetic genealogy has become a popular hobby over the past several years, thanks to direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing and relative-finder services offered by some DTC genetic testing companies. Researchers now report results from a survey that asked people who had participated in these services what effect the discovery of previously unknown relatives had on their lives. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher