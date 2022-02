Fingertip sensitivity for robots



Striving to improve touch sensing in robotics, scientists developed a thumb-shaped sensor with a camera hidden inside and trained a deep neural network to infer its haptic contact information. When something touches the finger, the system constructs a three-dimensional force map from the visible deformations of its flexible outer shell. This research invention significantly improves a robot finger's haptic perception, coming ever closer to the sense of touch of human skin. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: EU



