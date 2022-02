Global warming is amplifying our water cycle – and it’s happening much faster than we expected



A research team has used changing patterns of salt in the ocean to estimate that between 1970 and 2014, at least two times more freshwater shifted from the equator to the poles than our climate models predicted -- giving us insights about how the global water cycle is amplifying as a whole. More in www.sciencedaily.com »