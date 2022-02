‘Super pest’ Colorado potato beetle has the genetic resources to sidestep our attacks



The Colorado potato beetle has evolved resistance to more than 50 different kinds of insecticides, making the insect a 'super pest' that wreaks havoc on potatoes around the world. New research finds that the beetle achieved this feat largely by turning to a deep pool of diversity within its genome, which allowed different populations across the U.S. to quickly evolve resistance to nearly anything humans have thrown at it. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Genes