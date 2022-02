Bringing out the best in wild birds on farms



Source: www.dailyreleased.com



After an E.coli outbreak in 2006 devastated the spinach industry, farmers were pressured to remove natural habitat to keep wildlife -- and the foodborne pathogens they can sometimes carry -- from visiting crops. A study of California strawberry farms found that birds were actually more likely to carry pathogens and eat berries when farms did not have surrounding natural habitat. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: California