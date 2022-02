Head-On Galaxy Collision Creates Tsunami of Starbirth



A new image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures an ongoing head-on collision between the star-forming spiral galaxy NGC 2445 an the less flashy spiral galaxy NGC 2444. Collectively called Arp 143, the NGC 2445-NGC 2444 system is located some 181 million light-years away in the constellation of Lynx. The galaxies collided head-on, igniting [...] More in www.sci-news.com » NASA Tags: SPA