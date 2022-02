Meet Guemesia ochoai, New Abelisaurid Dinosaur from Argentina



A new genus and species of abelisaurid theropod has been identified from a partially complete skull found in northwestern Argentina. The newly-identified dino species lived approximately 70 million years ago during the Early Creataceous epoch. Scientifically named Guemesia ochoai, the ancient beast was a type of abelisaurid. "The fossil record of abelisaurid theropods in South