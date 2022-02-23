Insect wingbeats will help quantify biodiversity



Added: 22.02.2022 22:17 | 31 views | 0 comments



Source: www.wired.com



Insect populations are plummeting worldwide, with major consequences for our ecosystems and without us quite knowing why. A new AI method is set to help monitor and catalog insect biodiversity, which until now has been quite challenging. More in www.sciencedaily.com »