Common infertility treatments may increase risks for pregnancy, vascular complications

Women who become pregnant with assisted reproductive technology (infertility treatment) are at higher risk for vascular complications, such as irregular heartbeat and kidney injury, as well as pregnancy complications, including placental separation, cesarean delivery or preterm birth, compared to women who conceive without infertility treatment, according to a new study. Risks for pregnancy and vascular complications were highest among women who became pregnant with assisted reproductive technology and had pre-existing cardiovascular risk factors.