New Spinosaurid Dinosaur Unearthed in Portugal



Added: 21.02.2022



Source: dinopedia.wikia.com



A new genus and species of dinosaur being named Iberospinus natarioi has been discovered by Dr. Octávio Mateus and Dr. Darío Estraviz-López from Portugal's Museu da Lourinhã. Iberospinus natarioi roamed our planet during the Barremian age of the Early Cretaceous epoch, approximately 129 million years ago. This spinosaurid dinosaur had a crocodile-like skull, a spiny