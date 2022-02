Added: 21.02.2022 19:13 | 47 views | 0 comments

Researchers at RMIT University have used high frequency MHz-order mechanostimulation to trigger differentiation of human mesenchymal stem cells from various donor sources toward an osteoblast (bone-forming) lineage. Tissue engineering is an emerging field that aims to rebuild bone and muscle by harnessing the human body’s natural ability to heal itself. A key challenge in regrowing [...]