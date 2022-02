Can machine-learning models overcome biased datasets?



Added: 21.02.2022 16:54 | 40 views | 0 comments



Researchers have applied the tools of neuroscience to study when and how an artificial neural network can overcome bias in a dataset. They found that data diversity, not dataset size, is key and that the emergence of certain types of neurons during training plays a major role in how well a neural network is able to overcome dataset bias. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Mac, Cher Tags: EU