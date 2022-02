Sun-Watching Space Observatories Spot Giant Solar Eruption



Added: 21.02.2022



Source: science.nasa.gov



Astronomers using the ESA/NASA Solar Orbiter and the NASA/ESA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) spacecraft have captured the largest solar prominence eruption ever observed in a single image together with the full solar disk. “Solar prominences are large structures of tangled magnetic field lines that keep dense concentrations of solar plasma suspended above the Sun’s [...] More in www.sci-news.com » iOS, NASA Tags: SPA