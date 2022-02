Metal mix and match: An unexpected discovery could improve the crystallinity of coordination nanosheets



Coordination nanosheets are emerging 2D materials with a wide range of applications. However, highly crystalline nanosheets are difficult to synthesize through solution-based approaches. In a recent study, scientists found a simple strategy to improve the structural order and performance of nanosheet films by using two different metal ions instead of one. Their findings highlight a solution for the development of high-quality coordination nanosheets with superior crystallinity and conductivity. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists