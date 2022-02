Blueprint for proteins: How mRNA gets its final shape



Proteins need to interact in a complex manner for a so-called 'messenger RNA' (mRNA) to be created in human cells from a precursor molecule. mRNA provides a blueprint for proteins; the first vaccines against the coronavirus are also based on mRNAs. Scientists have now discovered how an essential final step in the production of mRNA precisely works. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists