New simple method for surveying amphibians: A vital contribution to conservation efforts



Source: singularityhub.com



Amphibian biodiversity is declining worldwide and collecting information about their habitats and populations via monitoring is vital for conservation efforts. However, it is difficult to accurately monitor amphibians using conventional methods. To address these issues, scientists have developed a novel technique to identify the amphibious species that live in an area through environmental DNA analysis. It is hoped that the new method will revolutionize species monitoring, as it will enable anyone to easily survey a habitat by collecting water samples. More in www.sciencedaily.com » DNA Tags: Scientists