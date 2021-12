Sauropod Dinosaurs Preferred to Live in Warmer, More Tropical Regions



Source: iceff.itsaflavorfullife.com



Dinosaurs dominated Mesozoic terrestrial ecosystems globally. However, whereas a pole-to-pole geographic distribution characterized ornithischian and theropod dinosaur, giant sauropods were restricted to lower latitudes. In new research, Dr. Alfio Alessandro Chiarenza from the University of Vigo and colleagues evaluated the role of climate in shaping these biogeographic patterns through the Jurassic-Cretaceous (201-66 million years ago). [...] More in www.sci-news.com »