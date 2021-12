Fourteen New Shrew Species Discovered in Indonesia



Source: www.sciencenews.org



An international team of scientists has examined 1,368 specimens of shrews from the Indonesian island of Sulawesi and found clear, mostly consistent evidence for the existence of 21 species on the island, only seven of which were previously recognized. Shrews are a diverse group of mammals - 461 species have been identified so far - [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Scientists