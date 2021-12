A quantum view of 'combs' of light



Added: 17.12.2021 20:17 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: inference-review.com



Frequency microcombs are specialized light sources that can function as light-based clocks, rulers and sensors to measure time, distance and molecular composition with high precision. New research presents a novel tool for investigating the quantum characteristics of these sources. More in www.sciencedaily.com »