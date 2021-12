Robots use fear to fight invasive fish



Source: www.autodesk.com



The invasive mosquitofish (Gambusia holbrooki) chews off the tails of freshwater fishes and tadpoles, leaving the native animals to perish while dining on other fishes' and amphibians' eggs. Researchers engineered a robot to scare mosquitofish away, revealing how fear alters its behavior, physiology, fertility -- and may help turn the tide against invasive species.