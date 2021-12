Ingenuity Helicopter Completes Its Seventeenth Flight on Mars



Source: www.fox35orlando.com



On December 5, 2021, NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter successfully flew to a new destination located very close to its original airfield, Wright Brothers Field, where it will await the arrival of the Perseverance rover. This 117-second flight pushed the total flight time past the 30-minute mark. The solar-powered 49-cm- (19.3-inch-) tall Ingenuity helicopter was designed as [...] More in www.sci-news.com » NASA Tags: Mars