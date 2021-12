Added: 16.12.2021 17:38 | 13 views | 0 comments

Meditation is an effective behavioral intervention for treating various conditions associated with a weakened immune system, according to new research led by the University of Florida. “Yoga and meditation are holistic disciplines that integrate both mental and physical methods for human well-being,” said Dr. Vijayendran Chandran from the College of Medicine and McKnight Brain Institute [...]