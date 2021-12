Israeli Archaeologists Unearth 2,000-Year-Old Synagogue



An ancient synagogue, dating back about 2,000 years (Second Temple period), has been unearthed by a team of archaeologists digging at the site of Magdala, an ancient city on the shore of the Sea of Galilee. Magdala was an important fishing town in the first century CE on the western shore of the Sea of [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Israel