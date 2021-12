Added: 16.12.2021 19:45 | 17 views | 0 comments

Eumillipes persephone, the new record-setting species of millipede from Western Australia, is a diminutive (0.95 mm wide and 95.7 mm long) animal with 330 segments, a cone-shaped head, enormous antennae, and a beak for feeding. “Among the earliest animals to breathe atmospheric oxygen and with some extinct species that grew to 2 m in length, [...]