Deep mantle krypton reveals Earth’s outer solar system ancestry



Added: 16.12.2021 1:40 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: inhabitat.com



Krypton from the Earth's mantle, collected from geologic hot spots in Iceland and the Galapagos Islands, reveals a clearer picture of how our planet formed, according to new research. The findings indicate Earth's volatile elements -- essentials such as carbon, water and nitrogen -- arrived as Earth was growing and becoming a planet, rather than being delivered by meteorites after the collision that formed the moon. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Planes