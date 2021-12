Astrophysicists Make Most Precise Measurement Yet of Milky Way’s Central Black Hole Mass



Sagittarius A*, supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way Galaxy, has a mass of 4.3 million times that of the Sun, according to an analysis of observations by the GRAVITY instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI). “We want to learn more about the black hole at the center of the [...] More in www.sci-news.com »