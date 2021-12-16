High blood pressure treatment in pregnancy appears safe, prevents maternal heart risks

Added: 15.12.2021 19:18 | 33 views | 0 comments

High blood pressure during pregnancy remains a major cause of maternal and fetal pregnancy-related complications and death, and it increases women's short- and long-term risks for cardiovascular disease. Emerging data from clinical trials and observational research support the benefits and safety of blood pressure treatment during pregnancy. Continued investigation is critical to determine which blood pressure levels, during- and post-pregnancy, both for starting therapy and as treatment goals, are beneficial for the mother and safe and beneficial for the fetus.