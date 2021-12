Cretaceous-Period Bird Had Hyper-Elongated Tongue



Added: 14.12.2021 23:44 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sci-news.com



The bony tongue of the newly-identified enantiornithine bird species, Brevirostruavis macrohyoideus, was nearly as long as its head. Brevirostruavis macrohyoideus lived alongside dinosaurs in what is now northeastern China some 120 million years ago (Early Cretaceous period). The bird had a relatively short beak, small peg-shaped teeth, and an extremely elongate bony hyoid apparatus (tongue [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Teeth, Mac Tags: EU