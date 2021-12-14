Finding new channels to selectively target pest insects



Added: 14.12.2021 20:21 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: londonweed.net



Ion channels in the nervous system are among the most important targets for insecticides. Understanding the structure of the channels is key for the identification of novel species-specific binding sites of agrochemicals. Researchers have revealed the structure and function of a potassium ion channel in fruit flies. Their newly obtained insights reveal the differences between human and insect channels, explain how known compounds affect the channel and propose new target sites for drugs. The research could help pesticide manufacturers design new drugs apt to specifically kill pest insects and parasites without affecting other animals like bees and mammals. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Animals, Cher Tags: Chemicals