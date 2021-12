Added: 14.12.2021 19:35 | 10 views | 0 comments

Paleontologists have used high-resolution micro-CT and synchrotron tomography to scan two well-preserved 3D specimens of the tetrapodomorph fish Cladarosymblema narrienense, an ancestor of the first land animals. They’ve updated the original description of the species and revealed never-before-seen details of its anatomy. Cladarosymblema narrienense lived in what is now Australia during the Carboniferous period, some [...]