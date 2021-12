Study Sheds New Light on Origin of Whole-Body Endothermy



Added: 14.12.2021 19:01 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nbcchicago.com



The whole-body endothermy seen in modern birds and mammals is long held to have evolved independently in each group, a reasonable assumption when it was believed that its earliest appearances in birds and mammals arose many millions of years apart. According to the new research, the evolutionary origin of endothermy could have occurred nearly 300 [...] More in www.sci-news.com »