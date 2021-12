More microbes that can degrade plastics in places with heavy plastic pollution



Source: www.theyoungfolks.com



The number of microbial enzymes with the ability to degrade plastic is growing, in correlation with local levels of plastic pollution. That is the finding of a new study that measured samples of environmental DNA from around the globe. The results illustrate the impact plastic pollution is having on the environment, and hint at potential new solutions for managing the problem. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: DNA