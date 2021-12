First optical oscilloscope



Added: 13.12.2021 22:50 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.us-instrument.com



Engineers have developed the first optical oscilloscope, an instrument that is able to measure the electric field of light. The device converts light oscillations into electrical signals, much like hospital monitors convert a patient's heartbeat into electrical oscillation. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Hospitals