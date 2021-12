2,400-Year-Old Tea Residue Found in China



Added: 13.12.2021 22:04 | 13 views | 0 comments



Archaeologists have found the ancient charred remains of tea in a bowl from a Warring State period tomb in the ancient capital city site of the Zhu Kingdom, China. “China is the first country in the world to discover and cultivate tea,” said Professor Shuya Wei from the Institute of Cultural Heritage and History of [...] More in www.sci-news.com »