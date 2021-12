120-Million-Year-Old Footprints of Fast-Running Dinosaurs Found in Spain



Some species of theropods (two-legged dinosaurs) could reach speeds of 45 kmh (28 mph), according to analysis of Early-Cretaceous trackways of theropod footprints with pace lengths of more than 2 m (6.6 feet) preserved in a trampled surface at Igea, La Rioja, Spain. “Theropod behavior and biodynamics are intriguing questions that paleontology has been trying [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: SPA