Challenging Einstein’s greatest theory with extreme stars



Researchers have conducted a 16-year long experiment to challenge Einstein's theory of general relativity. The international team looked to the stars - a pair of extreme stars called pulsars to be precise -- through seven radio telescopes across the globe. And they used them to challenge Einstein's most famous theory with some of the most rigorous tests yet. The study reveals new relativistic effects that, although expected, have now been observed for the first time. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher