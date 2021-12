Added: 13.12.2021 14:48 | 14 views | 0 comments

Physicists have unlocked the secret that explains how large groups of individual 'oscillators' -- from flashing fireflies to cheering crowds, and from ticking clocks to clicking metronomes -- tend to synchronize when in each other's company. This new discovery has a suite of potential applications, including developing new types of computer technology that uses light signals to process information.